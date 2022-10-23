Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 2-0; New Orleans 2-0

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 132-126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 41-26 deficit. The Jazz's point guard Jordan Clarkson looked sharp as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 29 points, six dimes and five boards. Clarkson's performance made up for a slower game against the Denver Nuggets this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road this past Friday as they won 124-112. Center Jonas Valanciunas had a stellar game for New Orleans as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah was pulverized by New Orleans 124-90 when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.72

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.