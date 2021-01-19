The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans meet up in Salt Lake City in one of just two games on the Tuesday NBA schedule. Utah enters with a 9-4 overall record that includes a five-game winning streak as this game arrives. New Orleans is just 5-7 overall after losing five of the last six games. Utah is 2-2 at home, with New Orleans holding a record of 3-4 on the road.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a six-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Pelicans vs. Jazz odds.

Pelicans vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -6

Pelicans vs. Jazz over-under: 218 points

Pelicans vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -220, Pelicans +190

NO: The Pelicans are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

UTAH: The Jazz are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Pelicans can cover



The Pelicans are led by two young stars in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Ingram leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game, and he adds 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Williamson, a former No. 1 overall pick, is averaging 22.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest, shooting 58 percent from the floor and making highlight plays on a consistent basis.

As a team, the Pelicans are thoroughly dominant on the glass, leading the NBA in both offensive rebound rate (30.7 percent) and defensive rebound rate (77.9 percent). New Orleans also wins on the margins, including top-eight marks in free throw creation offensively and free throw avoidance defensively, and Stan Van Gundy's team is second in the NBA in allowing only 40.5 points per game in the paint.

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are a balanced team with strengths on both ends. Offensively, Utah is off to a potent start, putting up 111.7 points per 100 possessions, and the Jazz are elite in offensive rebound rate (29.7 percent) and effective field goal percentage (55.3 percent). On the defensive side, Rudy Gobert keys a top-six defense in the NBA, giving up only 106.5 points per 100 possessions.

That defensive attack is fueled by the No. 1 mark in the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (49.8 percent), and Utah is second in the league in free throw rate allowed. The Jazz could also be able to fuel their offense by generating turnovers defensively, and the Pelicans are one of the five worst teams in ball security, committing a turnover on 16.4 percent of possessions.

How to make Pelicans vs. Jazz picks

