Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans takes on Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz in one of just three games on the Thursday NBA schedule. The game is a rematch of a Tuesday matchup where the Jazz secured a 16-point home victory. Utah is 10-4 this season, with a 3-2 mark in Salt Lake City. New Orleans is just 5-8 overall with six losses in its last seven games.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a seven-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Pelicans picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Jazz vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -7

Pelicans vs. Jazz over-under: 216.5 points

Pelicans vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -275, Pelicans +235

NO: The Pelicans are 4-4 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

UTAH: The Jazz are 9-5 against the spread this season

Latest Odds: Utah Jazz -7 Bet Now

Why the Pelicans can cover



New Orleans excels on the boards, and that is a substantial advantage in this matchup. The Pelicans are the No. 1 defensive rebounding team in the NBA this season, pulling down 77.3 percent of available rebounds when the opposition misses. On the offensive side, New Orleans also swarms the glass, grabbing 29.9 percent of its own missed shots to rank second in the NBA.

Beyond the rebounding, the Pelicans do a very strong job in the possession battle by winning the free throw game. New Orleans ranks in the top six in both offensive free throw rate and defensive free throw rate, which aids in boosting efficiency. The Pelicans can also protect the paint at a high level, allowing only 40.6 points per game in the lane, and the Jazz turn the ball over on 15.7 percent of possessions, a figure that ranks near the bottom of the NBA in ball security.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is arguably the hottest team in the NBA after six straight victories, and the Jazz performed well in knocking off New Orleans on Tuesday. For the season, the Jazz are a top-eight team in both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency, providing a high baseline for success. Utah scores more than 1.12 points per possession and ranks as a top-five team in effective field goal percentage (55.9 percent) and offensive rebound rate (29.7 percent) this season.

Defensively, the Jazz hold opponents to just 1.06 points per possession, and Utah leads the entire NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (49.7 percent) and free throw creation rate allowed. The Jazz also protect the rim at a high level, ranking sixth in the NBA with 5.9 blocked shots per game, and Utah should be able to keep New Orleans off the offensive glass with a 74.2 percent defensive rebound rate this season.

