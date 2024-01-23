The Utah Jazz will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. New Orleans is 25-18 overall and 13-9 at home, while Utah is 22-22 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Jazz are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season, but New Orleans won the last meeting, 112-105, on Dec. 28. The home team has won all three matchups.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. New Orleans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Jazz spread: Pelicans -6.5

Pelicans vs. Jazz over/under: 239 points

Pelicans vs. Jazz money line: Pelicans: -251, Jazz: +203

UTA: The Jazz are 5-1 over their last six games against the Pelicans

NO: The Pelicans are 5-2 ATS after 2-3 days off and enter Tuesday following three days off

Pelicans vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Jazz

The Jazz are coming off a 127-126 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday, their second straight defeat. Their offense had been rolling before the two-game losing streak, entering then with a six-game winning streak and winners of nine of the last 10 games. The Jazz averaged 128 points per game during their 9-1 stretch and are averaging 127.9 ppg over their last 12 contests.

Lauri Markkanen leads the way with 24 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season, including averaging 25.1 points and 9.3 rebounds over 11 contests in January. Guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are both having big months also, averaging 22.3 points and 5.3 assists and 21.3 points and 5.2 assists, respectively, in January. Clarkson had 33 points and 12 rebounds against the Rockets on Saturday. The Jazz are 26-17-1 ATS this season, covering at the fourth-best percentage (60.5%) in the NBA this season. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans have alternated wins and losses in each of their last six games and are coming off a 123-109 loss to the Suns on Friday. Zion Williamson is averaging 22 ppg this season, including 24.3 points over his last four contests and is 11th in the NBA in field-goal percentage (58.8%).

The Jazz leads the NBA in turnovers (16.1 per game), while New Orleans forces the 10th-most turnovers per contest (14.3 per game). If the Pelicans can create themselves additional possessions, that could be a difference-maker on Tuesday. Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has been in a shooting funk this month, averaging just 15.2 ppg on 42.6% shooting compared to 21.5 points on 48.8% shooting on the season. Ingram is averaging 22.5 ppg over his last two contests, so if he returns to his scoring average on Tuesday, the Ingram-Williamson duo could be too much for Utah. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pelicans vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Pelicans spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.