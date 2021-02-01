Who's Playing
Sacramento @ New Orleans
Current Records: Sacramento 8-11; New Orleans 7-11
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.74 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 128-123 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings were just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 105-104 to the Miami Heat. Point guard De'Aaron Fox (30 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.
Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the Houston Rockets at home by a decisive 126-112 margin. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123
- Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118
- Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101
- Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97