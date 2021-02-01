Who's Playing

Sacramento @ New Orleans

Current Records: Sacramento 8-11; New Orleans 7-11

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.74 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 128-123 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings were just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 105-104 to the Miami Heat. Point guard De'Aaron Fox (30 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the Houston Rockets at home by a decisive 126-112 margin. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.