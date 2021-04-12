Who's Playing

Sacramento @ New Orleans

Current Records: Sacramento 22-31; New Orleans 24-29

What to Know

This Monday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.7 points per matchup. They are staying on the road Monday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET April 12 at Smoothie King Center. The Kings earned a 118-109 in their most recent game in February.

The contest between Sacramento and the Utah Jazz this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 128-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, New Orleans bagged a 116-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 38 points along with nine rebounds.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 24-29 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 22-31. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.