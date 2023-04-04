Who's Playing
Sacramento @ New Orleans
Current Records: Sacramento 47-31; New Orleans 40-38
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.29 points per contest. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Sacramento now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Kings fought the good fight in their overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 142-134. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Sacramento was far and away the favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who had 26 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-114 this past Saturday. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 36 points and eight assists.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 40-38 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 47-31. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New Orleans have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 06, 2023 - Sacramento 123 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 05, 2023 - New Orleans 136 vs. Sacramento 104
- Apr 05, 2022 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 02, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 03, 2021 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 99
- Oct 29, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 12, 2021 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 01, 2021 - Sacramento 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123
- Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118
- Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101
- Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97