Sacramento @ New Orleans

Current Records: Sacramento 47-31; New Orleans 40-38

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.29 points per contest. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Sacramento now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Kings fought the good fight in their overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 142-134. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Sacramento was far and away the favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who had 26 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-114 this past Saturday. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 36 points and eight assists.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 40-38 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 47-31. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

New Orleans have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.