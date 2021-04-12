The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 24-29 overall and 15-13 at home, while Sacramento is 22-31 overall and 10-16 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans vs. Kings over-under: 236.5 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: New Orleans -140, Sacramento +120



What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans netted a 116-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Zion Williamson had 38 points on 16 for 22 shooting from the field along with nine rebounds. New Orleans has won three of its past five games. The Pelicans outscored the Cavaliers 70-48 in the paint.

Williamson has scored 20-plus points in 25 straight games, an NBA record for a player under 21 years old. He has scored 30-plus points in five of his past seven games. The Pelicans are second in the league in points in the paint, at 53.7 per game. Lonzo Ball (hip) did not play on Sunday.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento was downed by the Utah Jazz on Saturday, 128-112. De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists. The Kings squandered a 10-point third quarter lead. Sacramento was outscored by Utah 69-47 in the second half.

The Kings have lost six consecutive games. Richaun Holmes scored 25 points on Saturday. He made his first eight shots, Holmes is tied for the NBA lead in field goal percentage (64.4).

How to make Pelicans vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. It i leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Kings? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Kings spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.