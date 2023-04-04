The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will continue their push for a top six seed in the Western Conference when they host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday night. New Orleans is a half-game back of the Clippers and Warriors, who are tied for fifth place in the NBA standings. Sacramento is two games behind Memphis for second place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is favored by 4 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: Pelicans -4

Pelicans vs. Kings over/under: 236 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: New Orleans -170, Sacramento +143

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has won seven of its last eight games to get into contention for one of the top six spots in the Western Conference, which would allow the Pelicans to bypass the NBA play-in tournament. There are four teams within a half-game of each other occupying the No. 5 through No. 8 seeds in the current standings. New Orleans is coming off a 122-114 win over the Clippers, with Brandon Ingram pouring in a team-high 36 points.

Ingram has scored at least 25 points in nine straight games, recording the first two triple-doubles of his career during that stretch. He has shot 52.4% from the floor, 48.0% on 3-pointers and 92.4% from the charity stripe during that span. New Orleans has covered the spread in all seven of its wins during the eight-game stretch, and it is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven home games against Sacramento. The Kings may be without sixth man Malik Monk, who is questionable with a leg injury.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has already clinched its first playoff appearance in 16 years, but it still has an outside shot of catching Memphis for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Kings also have a chance to clinch their first division title in 20 years. They are led by star guard De'Aaron Fox, who is averaging 25.2 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Big man Domantas Sabonis is adding 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists, while Kevin Huerter is scoring 15.3 points per game. Fox scored a team-high 28 points in an overtime loss to San Antonio on Sunday. The Kings have been an excellent team to back away from home, as they have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 road games.

How to make Kings vs. Pelicans picks

