The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in a Western Conference showdown. New Orleans is 12-41 on the season and recently slipped into last in the West standings, while Sacramento is 27-26 and sits ninth in the conference. The Kings won each of their two previous matchups with the Pelicans this season, but New Orleans did cover the spread in both of those games and has now covered eight straight against Sacramento overall.

Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Sacramento is listed as a 5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds, and the over/under is 238.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: New Orleans +5

Pelicans vs. Kings over/under: 238.5 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: New Orleans +164, Sacramento -198

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans enter Wednesday's contest on a nine-game losing streak and are very clearly positioning themselves to be a part of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes at the 2025 NBA Draft. However, in addition to covering the spread in its last eight games against Sacramento, New Orleans has also covered the spread in six consecutive games against the Pacific division.

That includes a cover as 8-point underdogs in Sacramento on Saturday. Zion Williamson went off for 40 points in the 123-118 loss, while CJ McCollum added 31 points, and Trey Murphy III had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds. McCollum is listed as questionable for Wednesday because of personal reasons, but Murphy and Williamson are expected to be in the lineup.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, Sacramento followed up its 123-118 win over New Orleans on Saturday with a 129-128 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan had 42 points to lead all scorers, and Domantas Sabonis managed his 47th double-double in 50 games with 16 points and 15 rebounds while adding eight assists.

The Kings recently shook up their roster by sending De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs at the NBA trade deadline but did manage to add former All-Star Zach LaVine in the return. LaVine is averaging 18.5 points per game since landing in Sacramento, and the Kings have won 13 of 20 overall.

How to make Pelicans vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Sacramento vs. New Orleans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 233 combined points.

So who wins Kings vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Kings spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.