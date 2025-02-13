For the third time in less than a week, the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head on Thursday night. The Pelicans will host the Kings for a second night in a row, and Sacramento scored a 119-111 victory on Wednesday as 6-point favorites. However, New Orleans did cover the spread on Saturday in Sacramento as an 8-point underdog in a 123-118 win for the Kings.

Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Sacramento is listed as an 8-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234.5 points. Before you make any Kings vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: New Orleans +8

Pelicans vs. Kings over/under: 234.5 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: New Orleans +271, Sacramento -341

Pelicans vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Pelicans vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Pelicans can cover

After the loss to Sacramento on Wednesday, New Orleans is now 12-42 on the season and is last in the Western Conference standings. However, Zion Williamson's play recently has been a bright spot for the Pelicans. He had 33 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in last night's defeat over just under 28 minutes.

Despite playing on a minutes restriction, Williamson is averaging 29.5 points per game and shooting 66.7% from the floor over his last four games. The Kings have won the last three meetings in this series but the Pelicans have covered the spread in two of those matchups and have covered in eight of 10 against Sacramento. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, the Kings are up to 28-26 on the season as winners of their last three in a row and are currently ninth in the West. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points to lead Sacramento on Wednesday, and new addition Zach LaVine (both former Bulls) had 23 points and seven assists in the victory.

Domantas Sabonis also posted another double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. He's averaging 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game and has recorded a double-double in 48 of the 51 games he's played. The Kings have now won eight consecutive games against Southwest Division opponents. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pelicans vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Sacramento vs. New Orleans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 231 combined points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Kings spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.