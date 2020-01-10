Pelicans vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven projection model

The New York Knicks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 10-28 overall and 5-12 at home, while New Orleans is 13-25 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Pelicans have won seven of their past 10 games. The Knicks, meanwhile, lost all four of their games on a recent road trip. New Orleans is favored by four-points in the latest Knicks vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Knicks suffered a grim 128-104 defeat to Utah on Wednesday. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of Kevin II Knox; he played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting. The Knicks have lost their last two games by a combined total of 54 points. The Knicks are 6-10 under interim coach Mike Miller, who split his first 12 decisions before the team lost all four on their West Coast swing.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at the half for New Orleans and Chicago on Wednesday, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half. The Pelicans took down Chicago by a final score of 123-108. Brandon Ingram almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 11 dimes, and eight boards. Ingram is averaging 26.2 points per game in his last 10 outings. He has scored over 30 points three times during that span.

The Knicks are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.2 on average. The Pelicans have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are stumbling into Friday's contest with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.7 on average.

