Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 41-30; New Orleans 31-40

What to Know

After five games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Smoothie King Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Pelicans were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 125-122 to the Golden State Warriors. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles bagged a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Lakers' power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards along with five assists.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 41-30 while New Orleans' defeat pulled them down to 31-40. Los Angeles is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them. The Pelicans have been eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take New Orleans against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 21.3 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.