Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 41-30; New Orleans 31-40
What to Know
After five games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 125-122 to the Golden State Warriors this past Friday. Despite the loss, the Pelicans got a solid performance out of shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 30 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 this past Saturday. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten boards in addition to five assists.
Los Angeles' win brought them up to 41-30 while New Orleans' defeat pulled them down to 31-40. The Lakers are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them. The Pelicans have been eliminated from playoff contention.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take New Orleans against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans enters the matchup with 21.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.3 on average. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 23, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 95
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 123 vs. New Orleans 113
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Wes Iwundu: Out (Shoulder)
- Steven Adams: Out (Toe)
- Josh Hart: Out (Thumb)
- Brandon Ingram: Out (Ankle)
- Lonzo Ball: Out (Thumb)
- Zion Williamson: Out (Finger)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Marc Gasol: Game-Time Decision (Finger)
- Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Thigh)
- Alex Caruso: Game-Time Decision (Foot)
- Kyle Kuzma: Game-Time Decision (Back)
- Alfonzo McKinnie: Game-Time Decision (Foot)