The Orlando Magic will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Amway Center. Orlando is 18-40 overall and 10-20 at home, while New Orleans is 25-33 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Magic have a five-game winning streak vs. the Pelicans.

New Orleans is favored by nine points in the latest Magic vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Pelicans spread: Magic +9

Magic vs. Pelicans over-under: 221 points

Magic vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -400, Orlando +320



What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic were easily handled by the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, 112-96 on the road, despite the efforts of Cole Anthony (17 points) and Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points). Orlando has won just once in its last 10 games. The Magic were outrebounded 64-39 by the Hawks,

Anthony has scored in double figures 20 times this season. He has started the past three games while Michael Carter-Williams has been out with an ankle injury. Carter-Williams will remain out on Thursday. Otto Porter Jr. also remains out with a foot injury. Terrence Ross (back) and James Ennis III (calf) are questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans dropped a 134-129 decision to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Zion Williamson had 33 points and seven boards. The Pelicans have lost four consecutive games. They led by 13 points early against Brooklyn and had a late fourth quarter lead, but could not ultimately hold off a short-handed Nets team.

The Pelicans are 3.5 games behind the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They lead the league in offensive rebounds, at 11.7 per game. James Johnson (groin) is doubtful for Thursday's game.

How to make Magic vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 96-60 roll.