The Orlando Magic will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 30-31 overall and 20-10 at home, while the Magic are 25-36 overall and 10-20 on the road. The two franchises met last month and the Magic captured a surprising 123-110 victory at home as 1-point underdogs.

However, both teams have failed to cover the spread in their last three games entering Monday night. This time around, New Orleans is favored by 4 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 227. Before entering any Magic vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Magic spread: Pelicans -4

Pelicans vs. Magic over/under: 227 points

Pelicans vs. Magic money line: New Orleans -170, Orlando +143

Pelicans vs. Magic picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans suffered a grim 128-106 defeat to the New York Knicks on Saturday. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-52. Point guard CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

New Orleans only shot 39.2% from the floor as a team in that game but did have five players reach double-figures in scoring. And if McCollum and Brandon Ingram can break out of their current shooting slumps, the Pelicans will be hopeful that they can get back on track and hold on to their spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Indiana Pacers at home by a decisive 121-108 margin on Feb. 25. Guard Franz Wagner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with six boards, and Paolo Banchero had 19 points and six rebounds. They're Orlando's top two young stars and they'll continue to be catalysts moving forward.

Wagner is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor this season, and Banchero is averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Banchero is the leading candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year and he'll need to be a focal point of the gameplan again on Monday.

How to make Magic vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.