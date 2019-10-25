Pelicans vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 0-1; Dallas 1-0
Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Dallas 33-49
What to Know
Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as Dallas and New Orleans will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 129-125 win from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Dallas took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington on Wednesday, winning 108-100. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was SF Luka Doncic, who had 34 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, depite a solid game beyond the arc (42.22% for 19 threes), the Pelicans couldn't get the better of Toronto on Tuesday. New Orleans fell to Toronto 130-122. If New Orleans was hoping to take revenge for the 127-104 loss against Toronto the last time the teams met in March, then they were left disappointed.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 1-0 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans were third best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.4 on average. Less enviably, the Mavericks could only manage to knock down 44.70% of their shots, making them fourth worst in the league in field goal percentage. The good news for the Mavericks, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 227
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98
