Pelicans vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 0-1; Dallas 1-0

Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Dallas 33-49

What to Know

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as Dallas and New Orleans will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 129-125 win from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Dallas took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington on Wednesday, winning 108-100. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was SF Luka Doncic, who had 34 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, depite a solid game beyond the arc (42.22% for 19 threes), the Pelicans couldn't get the better of Toronto on Tuesday. New Orleans fell to Toronto 130-122. If New Orleans was hoping to take revenge for the 127-104 loss against Toronto the last time the teams met in March, then they were left disappointed.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 1-0 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans were third best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.4 on average. Less enviably, the Mavericks could only manage to knock down 44.70% of their shots, making them fourth worst in the league in field goal percentage. The good news for the Mavericks, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dallas.