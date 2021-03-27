Who's Playing
Dallas @ New Orleans
Current Records: Dallas 23-20; New Orleans 19-25
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 18 of 2019. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 27 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Dallas' 143-130 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 113-108 to the Denver Nuggets. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 39 points and ten boards along with five assists.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers on Friday was not particularly close, with Dallas falling 109-94. Point guard Jalen Brunson wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Brunson finished with ten points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 115.05 points per game, New Orleans hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won 11 out of their last 21 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 12, 2021 - Dallas 143 vs. New Orleans 130
- Mar 04, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 123
- Dec 07, 2019 - Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98