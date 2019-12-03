Pelicans vs. Mavericks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 6-14; Dallas 13-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.85 points per contest. New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Pelicans were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 107-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans got a solid performance out of G Jrue Holiday, who had 26 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers as they won 114-100. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Delon Wright, who had 17 points and nine assists along with five rebounds, and SF Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten dimes, and nine boards.

Dallas' win lifted them to 13-6 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Mavericks come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.8. The Pelicans might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 17 games against Dallas.