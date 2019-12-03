Pelicans vs. Mavericks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks basketball game

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 6-14; Dallas 13-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.85 points per contest. New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Pelicans were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 107-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans got a solid performance out of G Jrue Holiday, who had 26 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers as they won 114-100. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Delon Wright, who had 17 points and nine assists along with five rebounds, and SF Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten dimes, and nine boards.

Dallas' win lifted them to 13-6 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Mavericks come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.8. The Pelicans might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: TNT
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 17 games against Dallas.

  • Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
  • Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
  • Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
  • Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
  • Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
  • Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
  • Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
  • Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
  • Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
  • Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
  • Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
  • Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
  • Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
  • Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
  • Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
  • Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98
