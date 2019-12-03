Pelicans vs. Mavericks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 6-14; Dallas 13-6
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.85 points per contest. New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The Pelicans were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 107-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans got a solid performance out of G Jrue Holiday, who had 26 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers as they won 114-100. Dallas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Delon Wright, who had 17 points and nine assists along with five rebounds, and SF Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten dimes, and nine boards.
Dallas' win lifted them to 13-6 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Mavericks come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.8. The Pelicans might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 17 games against Dallas.
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucks win second consecutive game by 40
The Bucks and Mavericks have both made history within the past few weeks
-
Twitter reacts to Melo as Player of Week
Anthony averaged 22.3 points last week as the Portland Trail Blazers went 3-0
-
Melo didn't deserve Player of the Week
Anthony had a GREAT week, but James Harden nearly topped his three-game scoring output in THREE...
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, advice, strategy
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Are the Lakers close to being exposed?
L.A. owns an NBA-best 17-3 record, but we'll learn a lot about this team between now and the...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Raptors moving up
A loss to the Mavericks dropped the Lakers from the top spot this week, but who took their...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans