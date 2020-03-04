Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from model on 49-31 run

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, with the road team entering on the second night of a back-to-back set. Seth Curry (back) and JJ Barea (ankle) are questionable to play for Dallas, while Jalen Brunson (shoulder) has been ruled out. JJ Redick (hamstring) could miss the game for the Pelicans after being inactive on Tuesday.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Sportsbooks list the Mavericks as 6.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks and NBA predictions, you should see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Mavericks. Here are several NBA odds and trends for Pelicans vs. Mavericks:

Pelicans vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -6.5

Pelicans vs. Mavericks over-under: 236 points

Pelicans vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -267, Pelicans +215

NO: Pelicans are 0-4 against the spread in the last four games

DAL: Mavericks are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model knows New Orleans is at a rest disadvantage, but the Pelicans also face a sense of urgency to pick up a win for their playoff push. The Pelicans have been one of the NBA's top offensive teams for the last several weeks and, when healthy, New Orleans can hang with almost any team on that end of the floor.

New Orleans ranks in the top six in offensive rebounding and shooting efficiency, utilizing the dynamic efficiency of Zion Williamson and the perimeter effectiveness of Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday. The Mavericks are the second-worst team in the NBA at forcing turnovers, and the Pelicans can play aggressively as a result.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are one of the league's top teams at limiting opponent shooting efficiency, and Rick Carlisle's team is one of the best in the NBA at preventing opponents from shooting free throws. Offensively, Luka Doncic leads the way with elite creative upside and the Mavericks rank in the top five in avoiding turnovers and converting their shots in efficient fashion. The Pelicans have the talent to threaten the Mavericks defensively, but Dallas has been virtually unstoppable on offense this season.

