The Dallas Mavericks (12-14) can match their longest winning streak of the season when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (11-13) on Friday. The Mavericks answered a six-game slide by winning four of five and earned their third straight victory by edging Atlanta 118-117 on Wednesday. The Pelicans had won four in a row before opening a four-game road trip with a 13-point loss in Chicago on Wednesday.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Dallas as a three-point favorite while the over-under is 233.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds. Before locking in any Pelicans vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,300 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Mavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Mavs vs. Pelicans:

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -3

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over-under: 233.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Mavericks -150, Pelicans +130

DAL: The Mavericks are committing the third-fewest turnovers at 11.7 per game

NO: The Pelicans have allowed at least 18 3-pointers in eight games this season

Latest Odds: Dallas Mavericks -3 Bet Now

Why the Mavericks can cover



Point guard Luka Doncic has scored at least 25 points in a career-long 12 consecutive games and filled up the stat sheet against Atlanta with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. That marked his NBA-leading seventh triple-double of the season and the 32nd career for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Doncic is averaging a career-best 9.3 assists, good for third overall in the NBA.

While Doncic has been incredibly consistent, the same cannot be said for Dallas, especially when it comes to protecting its home court. However, after opening their seven-game homestand with a 31-point loss to Golden State that marked their sixth consecutive defeat at American Airlines Center, the Mavericks have started to reverse that trend. They have won three straight at home, albeit by a total of eight points.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans features a potent 1-2 offensive punch in the forward tandem of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who lead the team in scoring at 23.8 and 23.7 points, respectively. Williamson has been on a tear over the last five games, averaging 24.8 points while shooting a blistering 67.6 percent from the floor. He has faced the Mavericks only once in his career, scoring 21 points 11 months ago.

Ingram has scored at least 20 points for six games in a row and is averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in February. Point guard Lonzo Ball is also in the midst of his best stretch, scoring in double figures in a season-high six straight games. Over his past five contests, Ball is averaging 18.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while 52.6 percent from 3-point range (20 of 38).

How to make Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations projecting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.