Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 38-19; New Orleans 25-32

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since Oct. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Allowing an average of 115.09 points per game, the Pelicans have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New York Knicks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 122-112. The losing side was boosted by power forward Zion Williamson, who had 34 points and five assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost 109-107 to the Miami Heat on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Miami's Bam Adebayo as the clock expired. Shooting guard Landry Shamet put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

New Orleans suffered a grim 139-111 defeat to the Nets in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Pelicans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.