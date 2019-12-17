Pelicans vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Pelicans vs. Nets basketball game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-12; New Orleans 6-21

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per game in their game on Tuesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is limping into the contest on a 12-game losing streak.

The matchup between the Pelicans and the Orlando Magic on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Pelicans falling 130-119, it was darn close. The losing side was boosted by G Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Brooklyn's strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Brooklyn put the hurt on Philadelphia with a sharp 109-89 victory. PG Spencer Dinwiddie (24 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. That makes it three consecutive games in which C DeAndre Jordan has had at least 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 14-12 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-21. We'll see if Brooklyn can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.

  • Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121
  • Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115
  • Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128
  • Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
  • Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114
  • Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95
  • Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87
  • Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103
