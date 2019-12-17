Pelicans vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-12; New Orleans 6-21

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per game in their game on Tuesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is limping into the contest on a 12-game losing streak.

The matchup between the Pelicans and the Orlando Magic on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Pelicans falling 130-119, it was darn close. The losing side was boosted by G Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Brooklyn's strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Brooklyn put the hurt on Philadelphia with a sharp 109-89 victory. PG Spencer Dinwiddie (24 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. That makes it three consecutive games in which C DeAndre Jordan has had at least 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 14-12 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-21. We'll see if Brooklyn can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.