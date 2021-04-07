The Brooklyn Nets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Barclays Center on Wednesday evening. The cross-conference battle will be broadcasted nationally with intrigue on both sides. Brooklyn is 35-16 this season with five wins in its last six games, and the Nets are on full rest. New Orleans arrives on the second night of a back-to-back after visiting Atlanta on Tuesday. The Nets will be without James Harden (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (ankle) for the game, though Kevin Durant (hamstring) is listed as probable after missing nearly two months.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as nine-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231 in the latest Pelicans vs. Nets odds.

Pelicans vs. Nets spread: Nets -9

Pelicans vs. Nets over-under: 231 points

Pelicans vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -550, New Orleans +425

NO: The Pelicans are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pelicans can cover



The Pelicans are a top-10 offensive team in the NBA, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession for the season. In contrast, Brooklyn is shaky on the defensive end, ranking 25th in the league in points allowed per possession (1.13). New Orleans is the league's best offensive rebounding team, pulling down more than 30 percent of its own misses, and Brooklyn is a below-average rebounding team on both ends.

Elsewhere on offense, Stan Van Gundy's team ranks in the top 10 in overall shooting efficiency, with a top-five mark in free throw creation. The Nets also struggle to force turnovers, ranking second-worst in the NBA and generating a giveaway on only 12.4 percent of possessions. On the opposite end, the Pelicans will face a challenge with the high-flying Nets offense, but New Orleans does have some strengths. The Pelicans land in the top 10 in free throw prevention, with a top-five defensive rebound rate of more than 75 percent.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is the league's best offensive team this season, and that is evident when looking at the numbers. The Nets are scoring 117.2 points per 100 possessions, leading the NBA, and they are also No. 1 in effective field goal percentage (57.4 percent), field goal percentage (49.3 percent), two-point shooting (56.5 percent) and true shooting percentage (60.8 percent). Brooklyn can attack from every level, including a top-five 3-point mark of 39.1 percent, and the Nets get to the line at a top-10 rate while making 79.9 percent of their shots.

The Nets generate 1.96 assists for every turnover, a top-five mark, and they value the basketball at the highest level. Against a Pelicans team that ranks near the bottom of the league in both shooting efficiency allowed and overall defensive rating, Brooklyn should be able to feast.

