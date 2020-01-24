Pelicans vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Denver @ New Orleans

Current Records: Denver 30-14; New Orleans 17-28

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.69 points per game before their game on Friday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Denver is surely hoping to exploit.

It was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 121-117 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of PG Lonzo Ball, who almost posted a triple-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Houston Rockets when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-105. SF Will Barton wasn't much of a difference maker for Denver and finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 231

Series History

New Orleans and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.