Pelicans vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ New Orleans
Current Records: Denver 30-14; New Orleans 17-28
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.69 points per game before their game on Friday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Denver is surely hoping to exploit.
It was close but no cigar for New Orleans as they fell 121-117 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of PG Lonzo Ball, who almost posted a triple-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Houston Rockets when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-105. SF Will Barton wasn't much of a difference maker for Denver and finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 231
Over/Under: 231
Series History
New Orleans and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 25, 2019 - New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100
- Oct 31, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98
-
