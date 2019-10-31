Pelicans vs. Nuggets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 0-4; Denver 3-1

Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Denver 54-28

What to Know

Denver will square off against New Orleans at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Denver doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Nuggets had to settle for a 109-106 defeat against Dallas on Tuesday. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of PF Paul Millsap, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Millsap's performance made up for a slower matchup against Sacramento on Monday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans received a tough blow as they fell 134-123 to Golden State. SG JJ Redick had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 25 minutes with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-2 all in all.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Nuggets, the Pelicans rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 121 on average. Maybe that strength will give New Orleans the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.