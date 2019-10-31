Pelicans vs. Nuggets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 0-4; Denver 3-1
Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Denver 54-28
What to Know
Denver will square off against New Orleans at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Denver doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Nuggets had to settle for a 109-106 defeat against Dallas on Tuesday. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of PF Paul Millsap, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Millsap's performance made up for a slower matchup against Sacramento on Monday.
Meanwhile, New Orleans received a tough blow as they fell 134-123 to Golden State. SG JJ Redick had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 25 minutes with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-2 all in all.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Nuggets, the Pelicans rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 121 on average. Maybe that strength will give New Orleans the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 227
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warriors, Suns react to Curry injury
Curry's injury is awful news in an already disastrous start to the season for Golden State
-
Joel Embiid goes after KAT on Instagram
Joel Embiid called Karl-Anthony Towns a "cat" and even brought Jimmy Butler into the mix
-
The full history of the Embiid-KAT feud
Tonight's fight between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid was a long time coming
-
Joel Embiid doesn't expect suspension
Embiid enjoyed getting under Towns' skin, but doesn't think he instigated anything
-
Warriors' Steph Curry breaks left hand
Curry was injured on a collision during a loss to the Suns
-
Towns vs. Embiid: 5 things you missed
Towns and Embiid were both ejected after going at it in the third quarter on Wednesday night
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans