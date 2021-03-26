The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 19-24 overall and 13-10 at home, while Denver is 26-18 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Nuggets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss. The Pelicans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Nuggets are 1-7 against the spread in the last eight New Orleans vs. Denver meetings.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -2.5

Pelicans vs. Nuggets over-under: 231.5 points

Pelicans vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -135, Pelicans +115

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans won its second straight game in impressive fashion, beating the LeBron-less Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans, with Ingram dropping 36 points and Williamson adding 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Williamson leads the Pelicans with 25.7 points per game, while Steven Adams brings in 9.2 rebounds and Lonzo Ball, who is questionable (hip) Friday, dishes 5.6 assists per outing. New Orleans has won three straight home games. The Pelicans score 115.6 points per game and allow 115.1 points per outing.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver was no match for the Raptors on Wednesday, falling 135-111. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 20 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists, and Jamal Murray added 20 points and seven assists.

Jokic leads the Nuggets in all there statistical categories, scoring 27.0 points, grabbing 11.3 rebounds and dishing 8.5 assists per game. Denver scores 115.6 points per game and allows 111.0 defensively. The Nuggets are 14-11 in conference matchups this season.

