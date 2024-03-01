The New Orleans Pelicans (35-25) will try to get revenge for their loss to the Indiana Pacers (34-26) when they meet again on Friday night. Indiana picked up a 123-114 win over New Orleans at home on Wednesday, jumping out to a 40-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Pelicans have lost three of their last four games, falling to sixth place in the Western Conference standings. Indiana has won four of its last five games, moving into a three-way tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under is 238.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Pacers spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans vs. Pacers over/under: 238.5 points

Pelicans vs. Pacers money line: Pelicans: -216, Pacers: +178

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has dropped three of its last four games, but it had won eight of its previous nine games to solidify its spot in the current playoff picture. The Pelicans nearly battled back from a huge hole on Wednesday, getting within three points with 3:15 remaining after falling behind by 16 points after one quarter. They picked up a 115-92 win against the Knicks on Tuesday before a mechanical issue with their plane delayed their departure from New York.

The Pelicans did not get to their hotel in Indianapolis until 6 a.m., leaving them fatigued heading into that matchup. They should be more rested on Friday night, and they will be boosted by their home crowd. New Orleans has covered the spread at a 5-1-1 clip in its last seven home games against Indiana.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana bounced back from its loss to Toronto on Monday with the impressive showing on Wednesday, jumping out to a 40-24 lead after the first quarter in a game where it never trailed. Guard Tyrese Haliburton shot just 2 of 11 in the loss to the Raptors, but he responded with 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting against New Orleans. The NBA's assists leader had 13 helpers and just one turnover, including three dimes in the final two minutes to ice the game.

The Pacers' speed bothered New Orleans on Wednesday, as they outscored the Pelicans 21-8 in fast-break points. It forced New Orleans to sit big man Jonas Valanciunas for most of the game, even though he averages 13.7 points and 9.6 rebounds. Indiana has won five straight games against Southwest Division opponents. After missing the last four games with an ankle injury, Aaron Nesmith is questionable to return to action on Friday.

