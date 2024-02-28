The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 33-26 overall and 19-12 at home, while New Orleans is 35-24 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Pacers are 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Pelicans have won seven of their last 10 contests.

The Pacers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Pelicans odds, and the over/under is 239 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pacers vs. Pelicans spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers vs. Pelicans over/under: 239 points

Pacers vs. Pelicans money line: Pacers: -226, Pelicans: +185

Pacers vs. Pelicans picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans' and the Knicks' contest on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Pelicans turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. New Orleans blew past the Knicks 115-92. Winning is a bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, as the Pelicans' was.

Among those leading the charge was Trey Murphy III, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and four assists. Brandon Ingram also stuffed the stat sheet against the Knicks, recording 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. For the season, Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Pacers' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell 130-122 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the loss, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Bennedict Mathurin, who shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double with 34 points and nine rebounds. The Pacers also got some help courtesy of Pascal Siakam, who racked up 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Pacers are scoring 123.9 points per game this season, which ranks first in the NBA. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game. Indiana is 13-14-1 against the spread in its last 28 games when favored.

How to make Pacers vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pelicans vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.