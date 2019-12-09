Pelicans vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pelicans vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 6-17; Detroit 9-14
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.17 points per game. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is limping into the contest on an eight-game losing streak.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 130-84, which was the final score in New Orleans' tilt against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Pelicans were down 104-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers last week, winning 108-101. C Andre Drummond was the offensive standout of the matchup for Detroit, as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 22 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Drummond.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Detroit's win lifted them to 9-14 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-17. We'll see if Detroit can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Jan 23, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Detroit 108
- Feb 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2018 - New Orleans 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 01, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. New Orleans 98
- Feb 21, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Detroit 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Quarterly Grades: Bucks among 'A' teams
Also, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have earned grades few expected from them entering...
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 9 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Winners and Losers: Lakers NBA's best
Devonte' Graham is making a name for himself in Charlotte while Chris Paul is making enemies...
-
LeBron-AD join Kobe-Shaq in Lakers lore
This tandem is about as close to unstoppable as it gets
-
Rookie Rankings: Rui jumps to No. 1
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
NBA Buy or Sell: Clips ahead of Lakers?
Also, is a Love trade imminent? Has Orlando fixed its offense? Will there be an All-Star appearance...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans