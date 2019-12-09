Pelicans vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 6-17; Detroit 9-14

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.17 points per game. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is limping into the contest on an eight-game losing streak.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 130-84, which was the final score in New Orleans' tilt against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Pelicans were down 104-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers last week, winning 108-101. C Andre Drummond was the offensive standout of the matchup for Detroit, as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 22 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Drummond.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Detroit's win lifted them to 9-14 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-17. We'll see if Detroit can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last eight games against Detroit.