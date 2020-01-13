Pelicans vs. Pistons odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams are 14-26; Detroit is 8-12 at home, while New Orleans is 7-14 on the road. The Pelicans have won their last five games vs. sub-.500 teams. They have won seven of their last 10 games overall. The Pistons have dropped seven of their past eight games. New Orleans is favored by one point in the latest Pistons vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Pistons vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Pistons took a 108-99 defeat against Chicago on Saturday. Detroit got a solid performance out of Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards along with three blocks. The Pistons were outscored 35-20 in the first quarter. Derrick Rose has scored 20 or more points in seven of his past eight games.

Meanwhile, New Orleans took a serious blow against Boston on Saturday, falling 140-105. It was the most points New Orleans had allowed this season. Josh Hart had a tough game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Jrue Holiday (elbow), Derrick Favors (hamstring) and JJ Redick (hamstring) were out on Saturday. Holliday will not play tonight, while Favors and Redick are questionable. The Pistons beat the Pelicans in the first meeting on Dec. 9, 105-103.

Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the floor on average, which is the fourth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Pelicans have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are stumbling into tonight's matchup with the third-most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.1 on average.

So who wins Pistons vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pelicans vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.