The Detroit Pistons will try to build on their win over Minnesota when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Detroit had lost three straight games prior to its 135-118 win against the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point underdog. New Orleans has lost three of its last four games following its 125-114 setback at Boston on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 235. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Pelicans:

Pistons vs. Pelicans spread: Pistons +5

Pistons vs. Pelicans over/under: 235 points

Pistons vs. Pelicans money line: Detroit +170, New Orleans -205

Why the Pistons can cover

New Orleans has lost three of its last four games as it continues to play without Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe). They are combining to average more than 46 points and 12 rebounds per game, which has made their respective absences tough to overcome. New Orleans is also playing on the road for the fourth straight game, creating a difficult scheduling spot.

Detroit was able to snap a three-game losing streak with a 135-118 win against Minnesota on Wednesday, rolling to victory despite being a 6.5-point underdog. Bojan Bogdanovic returned from an injury to score 27 points, grab six rebounds and dish out four assists, while Saddiq Bey had a season-high 31 points. The Pelicans have only covered the spread twice in their last seven games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Detroit is just one game removed from allowing a season-high 147 points in a loss to Philadelphia, and it is playing without frontcourt starters Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder). New Orleans should be able to take advantage in the paint, as Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Pelicans have the third-best record in the Western Conference, while Detroit leads the NBA in losses (33).

Star guard CJ McCollum poured in 38 points for New Orleans in its narrow loss to Boston earlier this week. He has been outstanding this month, averaging 30.8 points and 4.6 assists per game. The Pelicans have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 trips to Detroit, which has only covered four times in its last 13 games this season.

