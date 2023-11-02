The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 3-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Detroit is 2-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Their respective teams are led by former No. 1 overall picks, with Zion Williamson and Cade Cunningham both off to strong starts in the 2023-24 NBA season. Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for New Orleans, while Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds for Detroit.

The Pelicans have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two franchises, but they've split those 10 meetings against the spread 5-5, including one cover each last season. New Orleans is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Pistons odds, and the over/under is 218.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Pistons spread: Pelicans -7.5

Pelicans vs. Pistons over/under: 218.5 points

Pelicans vs. Pistons money line: Pelicans: -304, Pistons: +243

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact the Pelicans proved on Wednesday. They managed a 110-106 victory over Oklahoma City, and the win was just what the Pelicans needed coming off a 130-102 loss in their prior game.

The Pelicans' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-8 from the 3-point line and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. McCollum is now averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. However, small forward Brandon Ingram is questionable with a knee injury after missing the last two games, while Trey Murphy III (knee) is out.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit fell 110-101 to Portland on Wednesday night after blowing a fourth quarter lead. The Pistons have now taken a loss in back-to-back games after a 2-1 start with wins over the Hornets and Bulls. Detroit has seven players averaging double-figures in scoring but is still searching for a clear second scoring option behind Cunningham.

Jalen Duren is off to a great start this season, shooting 68.3% from the floor while averaging 15.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks. However, Duren was unable to play on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and he's questionable for Thursday's action as well. Detroit will also be without veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who led the team with 21.6 points per game last season.

