We've got another exciting interconference contest on Sunday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons host the New Orleans Pelicans. Detroit is 39-32 overall and 18-16 at home, while New Orleans is 19-52 overall and 7-29 on the road. The Pistons defeated the Pelicans, 127-81, on Monday in Detroit in their first meeting of the season. Zion Williamson (back) and Jose Alvarado (illness) are questionable for the Pelicans. Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is out for the Pistons.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The Pistons are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Pistons odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 230.5.

Pistons vs. Pelicans spread: Pistons -11.5

Pistons vs. Pelicans over/under: 230.5 points

Pistons vs. Pelicans money line: Pistons -575, Pelicans +420

NO: The Over has hit in seven of the last eight Pelicans road games

DET: The Pistons are 38-30-3 (55.9%) against the spread this season



Pistons vs. Pelicans streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Pelicans can cover



It's been a challenging year for New Orleans, but compared to its season-long record, the Pelicans are playing better basketball over the last 30 days. The Pelicans are 6-9 over 15 games since February 23 with three of nine losses coming by fewer than 10 points. New Orleans knocked off the Timberwolves, 119-115, on the road on Wednesday despite the Timberwolves being 10 games over .500 this season.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20.8 points per game this season for New Orleans. The Pistons are just 1-4 against the spread over their last five games. If Williamson (back) is active, he'll provide a boost as well. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft leads the Pelicans at 24.6 points per game this season and had 29 points on 12-for-16 from the field in the win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Williamson missed Monday's game against Detroit. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons had one of the most lopsided victories of the 2024-25 NBA season on Monday in their first meeting against the Pelicans. Detroit won 127-81 for a 46-point victory after holding the Pelicans to 32.6% from the field, including 15.6% on 3-pointers. Simone Fontecchio had a huge performance with 23 points over 22 minutes while going 9-for-10 from the field, including 5-for-5 on 3-pointers.

Cade Cunningham has shown the world why he was the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft all season long. The 23-year-old point guard had 24 points and eight assists in just 30 minutes against New Orleans on Monday and he's averaging 25.7 points and 9.2 assists per game this season. Cunningham is 10th in scoring and third in assists in the league this season and his ability to take over a game certainly gives the Pistons a chance to run away with another sizeable victory. See which team to pick here.

