Who's Playing
Toronto @ New Orleans
Current Records: Toronto 11-9; New Orleans 12-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Monday the Pelicans sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 105-101 win. New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and had 23 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Toronto proved too difficult a challenge. Toronto enjoyed a cozy 100-88 victory over Cleveland. Toronto's small forward OG Anunoby filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
New Orleans is now 12-8 while the Raptors sit at 11-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.7. But Toronto ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 90
- Jan 09, 2022 - Toronto 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 02, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 116
- Dec 23, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 08, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 22, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. New Orleans 122
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toronto 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Nov 12, 2018 - New Orleans 0 vs. Toronto 0
- Nov 15, 2017 - Toronto 125 vs. New Orleans 116
- Nov 09, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 118
- Mar 08, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. New Orleans 87
- Jan 31, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. New Orleans 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. New Orleans 91
- Nov 13, 2015 - Toronto 100 vs. New Orleans 81