Who's Playing

Toronto @ New Orleans

Current Records: Toronto 11-9; New Orleans 12-8

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Monday the Pelicans sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 105-101 win. New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and had 23 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Toronto proved too difficult a challenge. Toronto enjoyed a cozy 100-88 victory over Cleveland. Toronto's small forward OG Anunoby filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans is now 12-8 while the Raptors sit at 11-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.7. But Toronto ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.