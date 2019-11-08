Pelicans vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pelicans vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 1-6; Toronto 5-2
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 8-1 against the New Orleans Pelicans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchup
s.
Toronto came out on top in a nail-biter against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, sneaking past 124-120. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was PF Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Brooklyn Nets took down New Orleans 135-125 on Monday. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 40 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Toronto's win lifted them to 5-2 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 1-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 124.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against New Orleans.
- Oct 22, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. New Orleans 122
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Toronto 110
- Nov 15, 2017 - Toronto 125 vs. New Orleans 116
- Nov 09, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 118
- Mar 08, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. New Orleans 87
- Jan 31, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. New Orleans 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. New Orleans 91
- Nov 13, 2015 - Toronto 100 vs. New Orleans 81
