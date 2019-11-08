Pelicans vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 1-6; Toronto 5-2

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 8-1 against the New Orleans Pelicans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchup

s.

Toronto came out on top in a nail-biter against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, sneaking past 124-120. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was PF Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Brooklyn Nets took down New Orleans 135-125 on Monday. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 40 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Toronto's win lifted them to 5-2 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 1-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 124.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against New Orleans.