The Toronto Raptors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena. The Raptors had a 53-19 record last season, while New Orleans ended up at 30-42. The teams also met in the first game of the schedule last season with the Raptors winning 130-122 in overtime at home.

Toronto is favored by four-points in the latest Raptors vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Raptors vs. Pelicans spread: Raptors -4

Raptors vs. Pelicans over-under: 228.5 points

What you need to know about the Raptors



The Raptors won both meetings with the Pelicans last season and have taken nine of the last 10 matchups. They lead the all-time series 25-14. Pascal Siakam averaged 39.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the two games vs. New Orleans last season. The Raptors captured their seventh Atlantic Division title and sixth in the last seven years in 2019-20. Toronto also reached 50 wins for the fifth straight season and finished with the second-best record in the NBA for the second consecutive year.

Toronto held its opponents to fewer than 100 points in 22 games last season, the most in the NBA. The Raptors were 18-4 in those contests. Toronto led the NBA in points allowed per game (106.5) and opponent three-point percentage (.337) and ranked second in defensive field goal percentage. (.428).

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy will make his Pelicans coaching debut on Wednesday. New Orleans lost Derrick Favors as a free agent and traded Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason. The Pelicans acquired Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in trades and Kira Lewis Jr. in the draft. Brandon Ingram was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, and he averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games against Toronto last season.

Zion Williamson is hoping to play in more games and log more minutes this season. As a rookie, Williamson played 33 minutes or more just three times. Williamson appeared in 24 games during his rookie season, finishing with 20-plus points 19 times, and he had three 30-plus point games. He was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie First Team.

How to make Raptors vs. Pelicans picks

