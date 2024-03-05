The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Toronto Raptors in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. Toronto is 23-38 overall and 13-18 at home, while New Orleans is 36-25 overall and 18-13 on the road. The Pelicans defeated the Raptors, 138-100, on Feb. 5 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Pelicans are 9-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Pelicans odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228.5 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Raptors picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -9

Raptors vs. Pelicans over/under: 228.5 points

Raptors vs. Pelicans money line: Raptors: +352, Pelicans: -457

NO: The Pelicans are 2-0 ATS over their last two games when favored by more than six points

TOR: The Raptors are 3-2 over their last five games as the underdog

Raptors vs. Pelicans picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans are coming off a 129-102 win over the Pacers on Friday as they'll enter Tuesday off extended rest. Rest typically leads to great results for the Pelicans, who are 7-3 ATS when coming off 2-3 days off. The Pelicans split their two games over three days against the Pacers, who play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA this season, so the rest could be needed after track meets against Indiana. The Pelicans scored 48 points in the first quarter on Friday en route to the victory.

Brandon Ingram had his second straight 30-point performance as he finished with 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists on Friday. Trey Murphy III added 28 points over 28 minutes off the bench, breaking the 25-point barrier for the second time in his last three games. Murphy made six 3-pointers in both of those contests and is shooting 45.2% from deep over his last three games. Zion Williamson leads the team with 22.1 ppg as he's scored at least 21 points in five of his last seven games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors are coming off a 111-106 victory over the Hornets on Sunday as they've won four of their last six contests. It's been a tough year for Toronto, especially after trading OG Anunoby to the Knicks and Pascal Siakam to the Pacers, but the young core is seeming to find chemistry with one another. Immanuel Quickley had 22 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, while RJ Barrett had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists on Sunday. Barrett has scored at least 23 points in four straight games, and Quickley is averaging 10.3 assists over his last three contests.

The Raptors are averaging 119.2 ppg over their 4-2 stretch. They lead the NBA in fast break scoring (18.9 ppg) and rank third in assists per contest, so if Toronto can get out in space, it can create problems for New Orleans. Of Toronto's last seven games, only two have resulted in double-digit losses, so given the Raptors' stronger play of late, they have a real chance at keeping this contest within single digits. However, the Raptors will be shorthanded without Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Bruce Brown (knee). See which team to pick here.

How to make Raptors vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.