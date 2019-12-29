Pelicans vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 22-10; New Orleans 10-23

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center without much rest after games the previous day. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.58 points per contest.

New Orleans' and the Indiana Pacers' game on Saturday was close at halftime, but New Orleans turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. New Orleans ended the year with a bang, routing Indiana 120-98. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 32-19 deficit.

Meanwhile, Houston rang in the new year with a 108-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. SG James Harden took over for Houston, finishing with 44 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six dimes in addition to ten boards and three blocks.

Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 10-23 and the Rockets to 22-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Pelicans and the Rockets clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.97

Odds

The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 18 games against New Orleans.