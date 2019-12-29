Pelicans vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ New Orleans
Current Records: Houston 22-10; New Orleans 10-23
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center without much rest after games the previous day. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.58 points per contest.
New Orleans' and the Indiana Pacers' game on Saturday was close at halftime, but New Orleans turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. New Orleans ended the year with a bang, routing Indiana 120-98. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 32-19 deficit.
Meanwhile, Houston rang in the new year with a 108-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. SG James Harden took over for Houston, finishing with 44 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six dimes in addition to ten boards and three blocks.
Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 10-23 and the Rockets to 22-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Pelicans and the Rockets clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.97
Odds
The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 13 out of their last 18 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101
