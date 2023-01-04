Who's Playing
Houston @ New Orleans
Current Records: Houston 10-27; New Orleans 23-14
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Houston and New Orleans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.7 points per game.
Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 111-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, falling 120-111. The top scorers for New Orleans were point guard CJ McCollum (26 points) and power forward Zion Williamson (26 points). CJ McCollum's performance made up for a slower contest against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday.
The Rockets are now 10-27 while the Pelicans sit at 23-14. Houston is 8-18 after losses this year, New Orleans 8-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 12, 2022 - New Orleans 119 vs. Houston 106
- Mar 13, 2022 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 105
- Feb 08, 2022 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 97
- Feb 06, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Houston 107
- Dec 05, 2021 - Houston 118 vs. New Orleans 108
- Apr 04, 2021 - New Orleans 122 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 09, 2021 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 30, 2021 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 112
- Feb 02, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 109
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 127 vs. Houston 112
- Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101