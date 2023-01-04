Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 10-27; New Orleans 23-14

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Houston and New Orleans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.7 points per game.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 111-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, falling 120-111. The top scorers for New Orleans were point guard CJ McCollum (26 points) and power forward Zion Williamson (26 points). CJ McCollum's performance made up for a slower contest against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday.

The Rockets are now 10-27 while the Pelicans sit at 23-14. Houston is 8-18 after losses this year, New Orleans 8-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.