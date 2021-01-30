Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 8-9; New Orleans 7-10

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting right back to it as they host the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. The Pelicans snuck past the Bucks with a 131-126 win. New Orleans got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Brandon Ingram out in front picking up 28 points.

Meanwhile, Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, sneaking past 104-101. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 32-17 deficit. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who had 25 points and five assists in addition to seven boards, and center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Pelicans came up short against the Rockets when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 117-109. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.