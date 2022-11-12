Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 2-10; New Orleans 6-6

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 5 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Houston will take on New Orleans at 8:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.75 points per game.

Houston came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 116-109. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Alperen Sengun, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Pelicans falling 106-95. Small forward Brandon Ingram wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Ingram fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 14-point finish.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.