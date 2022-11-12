Who's Playing
Houston @ New Orleans
Current Records: Houston 2-10; New Orleans 6-6
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 5 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Houston will take on New Orleans at 8:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.75 points per game.
Houston came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 116-109. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Alperen Sengun, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Pelicans falling 106-95. Small forward Brandon Ingram wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Ingram fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 14-point finish.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.28
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 13, 2022 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 105
- Feb 08, 2022 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 97
- Feb 06, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Houston 107
- Dec 05, 2021 - Houston 118 vs. New Orleans 108
- Apr 04, 2021 - New Orleans 122 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 09, 2021 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 30, 2021 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 112
- Feb 02, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 109
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 127 vs. Houston 112
- Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101