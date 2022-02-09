Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the New Orleans Pelicans and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Houston Rockets 86-76.

Small forward Brandon Ingram has led the way so far for New Orleans, as he has 24 points in addition to three blocks. A double-double would be Ingram's third in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jonas Valanciunas' foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Houston has been relying on point guard Kevin Porter, who has shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and has recorded 22 points and four assists, and small forward Garrison Mathews, who has 11 points. Porter is close to surpassing his season high of 23. Porter has picked up four fouls, though.

the Rockets have lost 92% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 15-38; New Orleans 21-32

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Pelicans and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

Houston is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. New Orleans enjoyed a cozy 120-107 victory over Houston. It was another big night for New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 assists.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston's defeat took them down to 15-38 while New Orleans' win pulled them up to 21-32. Allowing an average of 117.02 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for New Orleans

Tomas Satoransky: Out (Not Injury Related)

Josh Hart: Out (Not Injury Related)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out (Not Injury Related)

Willy Hernangomez: Out (Covid-19)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston