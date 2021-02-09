The New Orleans Pelicans welcome the Houston Rockets to Smoothie King Center on Tuesday evening. The Pelicans enter on a three-game winning streak, improving to 10-12 on the season. Houston travels to New Orleans on short rest after a road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Josh Hart (back) is questionable to play for New Orleans. Christian Wood (ankle) is out for Houston, while Victor Oladipo is expected to sit out (rest) in this matchup.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans. William Hill Sportsbook list New Orleans as a 5.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Pelicans picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,300 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Rockets vs. Pelicans:

Rockets vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -5.5

Rockets vs. Pelicans over-under: 222.5 points

Rockets vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -220; Rockets +190

HOU: The Rockets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

NO: The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: New Orleans Pelicans -5.5 Bet Now

Why the Rockets can cover



Houston's offense hasn't been electric this season, but this is a friendly matchup for the Rockets on that end of the floor. The Pelicans are allowing 112.6 points per 100 possessions this season, a bottom-tier mark in the NBA, and they rank in the bottom third of the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.6 percent). New Orleans is also below-average at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on only 13.9 percent of possessions, and Houston can be aggressive as a result.

On the other side, the Rockets are a top-five defensive team statistically in both overall efficiency and shooting efficiency allowed. The Pelicans also turn the ball over at a high frequency, giving the ball away on 14.9 percent of possessions, and that feeds into Houston's hands as a top-10 team in turnover creation this season.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is the more well-rested team in this matchup and, in concert with home-court advantage, the Pelicans are in a strong overall position. New Orleans also has two top-tier players to deploy in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, with the pair serving as the team's offensive hub. Ingram is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, creating effective offense at every level.

Williamson is an efficient finisher who makes explosive plays on a nightly basis, and he is averaging 23.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. Houston's defense is certainly impressive to this point in the season, but the Rockets do have weaknesses offensively, including bottom-five marks in turnover rate and offensive rebound rate. In fact, Houston is a below-average offense overall, scoring fewer than 1.09 points per possession during the 2020-21 season.

How to make Rockets vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations projecting 10 different players to hit double-digit scoring. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.