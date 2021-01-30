The New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 7-10 overall and 4-3 at home, while Houston is 8-9 overall and 3-5 on the road.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans secured a 131-126 win over Milwaukee on Friday. Brandon Ingram had 28 points. Lonzo Ball scored a season-high 27-points with seven 3-pointers. Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists. The Pelicans have won two consecutive games after losing three in a row.

Eric Bledsoe made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Steven Adams collected a season-high 20 rebounds. The Pelicans have lost four of their last five matchups with the Rockets. Ingram averaged 30.0 points per game in three games vs. Houston last season.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets scored a 104-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Houston overcame an early 32-17 deficit. Victor Oladipo had 25 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and Christian Wood dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards after returning from a three-game absence. The Rockets have won four consecutive games.

John Wall scored 20 points against the Blazers. He has averaged 6.3 assists over the past three games. Houston is 4-2 in games decided by five or less points so far this season. The Rockets have used 13 different starting lineups in its 17 games.

