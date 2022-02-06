The New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-37 overall and 8-16 at home, while the Pelicans are 20-32 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Rockets have won six of the last nine head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Rockets vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.5.

Rockets vs. Pelicans spread: Rockets +5.5

Rockets vs. Pelicans over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston's contest against San Antonio this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Rockets were thoroughly outmatched 74-52 in the second half. Houston found itself the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 131-106 punch to the gut against San Antonio. Houston was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Josh Christopher, who had 23 points along with five boards.

The Rockets have lost 11 of their last 12 games at home. However, Houston secured a 118-110 victory over the Pelicans at home earlier this season.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans picked up a 113-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday. New Orleans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Jaxson Hayes led the charge as he dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram also had a strong showing in the victory over the Nuggets, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. For the season, Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Pelicans are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

How to make Pelicans vs. Rockets picks

