The New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets will square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center. Houston is 17-52 overall and 11-24 at home, while the Pelicans are 33-36 overall and 11-23 on the road. The Pelicans have won five straight in the head-to-head series, winning both of this season's matchups by double-figures and also covering in both.

Rockets vs. Pelicans spread: Rockets +5.5

Rockets vs. Pelicans over/under: 228.5 points

Rockets vs. Pelicans money line: Houston +185, New Orleans -225

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, sneaking past 114-110. The Rockets can attribute much of their success to point guard Kevin Porter, who had 27 points and six assists along with nine boards. It was the second straight win for Houston after it had upset the Boston Celtics on Monday.

On Friday, the Rockets are aiming for their first three-game winning streak since they won seven straight in November and December of 2021. The Rockets are the youngest team in the NBA, and that youth shows on both ends of the court. Houston ranks in the bottom three of the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, points per game and points allowed per game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans lost to Los Angeles at home by a decisive 123-108 margin. New Orleans was down 98-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Brandon Ingram (22 points), shooting guard Herbert Jones (20 points), and small forward Trey Murphy III (20 points) were the top scorers for New Orleans.

The Pelicans continue to struggle without the services of Zion Williamson (hamstring) who remains out on Friday. New Orleans had a 17-12 record with Williamson but are 16-24 without him. The Pelicans had one of the top offenses in the league with Williamson, but now they rank just 21st for the season in offensive rating.

