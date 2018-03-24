Pelicans vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Rockets (58-14) are only two wins away from a 60-win season. Hitting 60 is the ultimate mark of an elite regular-season team and Houston, winners of seven straight, should close in on that no problem. The Pelicans will be looking to stop them from reaching that point. New Orleans is in the middle of a thick playoff race and needs a win to keep pace.

Both teams are entering this game fully rested and on a winning streak. If the Pelicans win, they'll strengthen their chance at gaining home-court advantage in the first round, because they're only half a game back of fourth place.

How to watch Pelicans vs. Rockets



Date: Saturday, March 24



Saturday, March 24 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBA



NBA Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Pelicans aren't a better team without DeMarcus Cousins, but it's been interesting to see Anthony Davis completely reinvent himself since Cousins' season-ending injury. Davis has become a one-man wrecking machine for the Pelicans, carrying them at every turn when needed and helped them become a late-season threat.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have been cruising for a couple months now. They have a four-game lead in the conference and are closing on home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. James Harden is having an MVP season and everything that could go right for Houston has so far.

This should be a fun game that ends up being pretty close. The Rockets are easily a level above the Pelicans, but Davis has been so out of his mind lately that he can carry New Orleans in any game. All that said, expect a close Rockets win.