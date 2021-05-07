The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to town for an intriguing matchup on Friday evening. The Sixers are riding a six-game winning streak, improving to 45-21 for the season. The Pelicans have won three of the last four contests and they boast a 30-36 record in 2020-21. Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Josh Hart (thumb) are out for New Orleans, with Steven Adams (toe) listed as doubtful and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) listed as questionable. Furkan Korkmaz (ankle) is out for Philadelphia.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as nine-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Sixers odds.

Pelicans vs. 76ers spread: Sixers -9

Pelicans vs. 76ers over-under: 227.5 points

Pelicans vs. 76ers money line: Pelicans +360, Sixers -440

NO: The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pelicans can cover



New Orleans is an excellent offensive team, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions. The Pelicans lead the NBA in free throw attempts, averaging 26.2 per game, and they are also atop the league in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 30.2 percent of their own missed shots. New Orleans has a talented roster, but Zion Williamson is the centerpiece of the attack, averaging 27.0 points per game and shooting 61.1 percent from the floor. Williamson has scored 20 points or more in 15 consecutive games, averaging 29.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest in that sample.

On the other end, Philadelphia struggles with ball security, committing a turnover on 14.5 percent of possessions, and New Orleans has some strengths of its own. The Pelicans are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (75.7 percent) and No. 3 in foul avoidance, committing only 17.8 fouls per game.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia's elite defense provides a strong baseline for success. The Sixers are the No. 2 defensive team in the NBA, yielding fewer than 1.07 points per possession, and the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sets the tone. Philadelphia lands in the top five of the NBA in myriad defensive categories, including field goal shooting allowed (45.3 percent), two-point shooting allowed (50.8 percent), steals (9.2 per game), blocks (6.3 per game), turnover creation rate (15.4 percent) and second-chance points allowed (11.5 per game).

The Sixers are also very strong in preventing their opponents from generating assists, giving up only 23.5 per game, and they are above-average in both defensive rebound rate (74.0 percent) and points allowed in the paint (46.0 per game). Philadelphia has plenty of offensive strengths as well, including the No. 1 free throw creation rate in the NBA. The 76ers put a ton of pressure on the rim, headlined by Embiid, and the Pelicans are a bottom-tier defensive unit this season.

