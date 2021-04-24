Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New Orleans

Current Records: San Antonio 29-29; New Orleans 26-33

What to Know

This Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.15 points per matchup. The Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

New Orleans was completely in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Orlando Magic 135-100 on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-52. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 29 points and six assists.

A well-balanced attack led San Antonio over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. San Antonio enjoyed a cozy 106-91 win over Detroit. Among those leading the charge for the Spurs was point guard Derrick White, who had 26 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a ten-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 26-33 and San Antonio to 29-29. New Orleans is 11-14 after wins this season, San Antonio 13-15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.