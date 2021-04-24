Who's Playing
San Antonio @ New Orleans
Current Records: San Antonio 29-29; New Orleans 26-33
What to Know
This Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.15 points per matchup. The Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
New Orleans was completely in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Orlando Magic 135-100 on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-52. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 29 points and six assists.
A well-balanced attack led San Antonio over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. San Antonio enjoyed a cozy 106-91 win over Detroit. Among those leading the charge for the Spurs was point guard Derrick White, who had 26 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a ten-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
The wins brought New Orleans up to 26-33 and San Antonio to 29-29. New Orleans is 11-14 after wins this season, San Antonio 13-15.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 27, 2021 - San Antonio 117 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 27, 2020 - New Orleans 98 vs. San Antonio 95
- Aug 09, 2020 - San Antonio 122 vs. New Orleans 113
- Jan 22, 2020 - San Antonio 121 vs. New Orleans 117
- Feb 02, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. New Orleans 114
- Nov 19, 2018 - New Orleans 140 vs. San Antonio 126
- Nov 03, 2018 - San Antonio 109 vs. New Orleans 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 28, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Nov 22, 2017 - New Orleans 107 vs. San Antonio 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. New Orleans 98
- Jan 27, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 18, 2016 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 29, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 79
- Mar 30, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New Orleans 92
- Mar 03, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. New Orleans 86
- Feb 03, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 97
- Nov 20, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. San Antonio 90